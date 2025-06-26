Waleed’s Substack

The Rise of Zohran Mamdani
From Bernie to bodegas to Borough Hall: a ten-year organizing arc comes full circle.
  
Waleed Shahid
Before Zohran Mamdani, There Was Comrade La Guardia
First they call you radical. Then they name an airport after you.
  
Waleed Shahid
The Abundance Debate Is Broken. Here’s How to Fix It.
Populists and abundance proponents have retreated into factional warfare. But both sides need to realize that they need each other.
  
Waleed Shahid
Inside Biden’s Convention Meltdown and Harris’s Price-Gouging Retreat
Two Scenes That Explain How Biden’s Pride and Harris’s Drift Lost 2024
  
Waleed Shahid
How Do We Defeat Musk if We Can’t Even Boycott X?
The power and promise of collective non-cooperation.
  
Waleed Shahid
Trump’s Tariffs Are More Spectacle Than Strategy
Why some of Trump’s tariffs have support from unions, and more in common with Viktor Orbán than Adam Smith
  
Waleed Shahid
The Burden of the Junior Partner
The Left’s Catch-22: Blamed for the Losses, Erased from the Wins
  
Waleed Shahid
The MAGA Command Center Progressive Philanthropy Still Doesn't Understand
How a controversial $45M nonprofit became the political command center of the far right
  
Waleed Shahid
Immigration: Not Just a Backlash, A Breakdown
In the ruins of pandemic recovery, the GOP told Latino voters they mattered—while Democrats asked them to wait.
  
Waleed Shahid
Liberal Philanthropy’s Misguided Quest for “Joe Rogan of the Left”
Until progressives treat media as movement infrastructure, it’ll keep losing the war for attention.
  
Waleed Shahid
 and 
Francesca Fiorentini
