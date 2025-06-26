Waleed’s Substack
The Rise of Zohran Mamdani
From Bernie to bodegas to Borough Hall: a ten-year organizing arc comes full circle.
10 hrs ago
Waleed Shahid
Before Zohran Mamdani, There Was Comrade La Guardia
First they call you radical. Then they name an airport after you.
Jun 23
Waleed Shahid
The Abundance Debate Is Broken. Here’s How to Fix It.
Populists and abundance proponents have retreated into factional warfare. But both sides need to realize that they need each other.
Jun 11
Waleed Shahid
May 2025
Populist Podcasters Are Already Here. Democratic Elites and Donors Just Aren’t Listening.
The Joe Rogans of the Left already exist. What they need isn’t donor control—it’s strategic recognition and support.
May 23
Waleed Shahid
Ignored by the Party, Blamed for Its Defeat
Anti-war Democrats warned Biden-Harris on Gaza. Now they’re being cast as the problem.
May 20
Waleed Shahid
April 2025
Inside Biden’s Convention Meltdown and Harris’s Price-Gouging Retreat
Two Scenes That Explain How Biden’s Pride and Harris’s Drift Lost 2024
Apr 29
Waleed Shahid
How Do We Defeat Musk if We Can’t Even Boycott X?
The power and promise of collective non-cooperation.
Apr 13
Waleed Shahid
Trump’s Tariffs Are More Spectacle Than Strategy
Why some of Trump’s tariffs have support from unions, and more in common with Viktor Orbán than Adam Smith
Apr 4
Waleed Shahid
The Burden of the Junior Partner
The Left’s Catch-22: Blamed for the Losses, Erased from the Wins
Apr 1
Waleed Shahid
March 2025
The MAGA Command Center Progressive Philanthropy Still Doesn't Understand
How a controversial $45M nonprofit became the political command center of the far right
Mar 31
Waleed Shahid
Immigration: Not Just a Backlash, A Breakdown
In the ruins of pandemic recovery, the GOP told Latino voters they mattered—while Democrats asked them to wait.
Mar 26
Waleed Shahid
Liberal Philanthropy’s Misguided Quest for “Joe Rogan of the Left”
Until progressives treat media as movement infrastructure, it’ll keep losing the war for attention.
Mar 25
Waleed Shahid
Francesca Fiorentini
