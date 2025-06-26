Waleed’s Substack

Waleed’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Kruse's avatar
Tom Kruse
4h

This is wonderful - thanks. Sharing widely; friends from Latin America are fascinated, excited.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elliot Jurist's avatar
Elliot Jurist
4h

Excellent piece, Waleed

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Waleed Shahid
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture