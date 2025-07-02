Waleed’s Substack

Discussion about this post

Mark Dempsey
9h

https://itssimplerthanitlooks.blogspot.com/2024/10/socialism-shock-and-awe.html

Socialism is a commonplace in the US. The roads, schools, parks, fire departments, etc. are all publicly owned. The government used to build affordable housing, but Nixon stopped that, and, as he was cutting taxes on the wealthy roughly in half, Reagan cut HUD's affordable housing budget 75%. The US didn't have a significant homeless population before the '80s.

The joke is that it's socialism when the fire department puts out a fire at your house, but capitalism when the insurance company denies the claim.

Eudoxia
2h

thank you for sharing - very inspiring.

